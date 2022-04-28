Advertisement

Springfield Police arrest four following BB gun shooting spree Tuesday

BB guns seized by Springfield Police.
BB guns seized by Springfield Police.(Springfield Police Department)
By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, Springfield Police officers arrested multiple suspects in connection to a citywide shooting spree during which seven victims were shot with BB gun rifles.

The suspects include 23-year-old Carlos Fontanez Jr., 22-year-old Orlando Olmeda, 19-year-old Janelli Berrios and a 17-year-old juvenile male.

The three adult suspects have been charged with seven counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as well as malicious damage to a motor vehicle.

The minor’s name and charges were not disclosed.

Officers managed to recover two rifle-style BB guns, as well as several loose pellets, a container of approximately 50 additional rounds, and an empty container.

