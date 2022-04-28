Springfield Police arrest four following BB gun shooting spree Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, Springfield Police officers arrested multiple suspects in connection to a citywide shooting spree during which seven victims were shot with BB gun rifles.

The suspects include 23-year-old Carlos Fontanez Jr., 22-year-old Orlando Olmeda, 19-year-old Janelli Berrios and a 17-year-old juvenile male.

The three adult suspects have been charged with seven counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as well as malicious damage to a motor vehicle.

The minor’s name and charges were not disclosed.

Officers managed to recover two rifle-style BB guns, as well as several loose pellets, a container of approximately 50 additional rounds, and an empty container.

