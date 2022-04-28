Springfield Police Department seeks public’s help in finding two teen runaways

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Police Department’s Youth Aide Bureau is seeking the public’s assistance in finding two teenage runaways.

According to Springfield Police, officers received the information Wednesday afternoon that Xander Nunez-Colon, 14, and Jaylani Dechert, 13, ran away from their school, on the 300 block of State Street around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon and did not return home.

Dechert is described as about 5′4′' and 105 lbs. with purple hair. Dechert was last seen wearing a black hoodie, khaki pants with an Adidas backpack and could be in need of her asthma medication.

Nunez-Colon is described as about 5′5′' and 130 lbs. Nunez-Colon was last seen wearing a black denim jacket, black pants and black shoes. There are no possible locations of their whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Youth Aide at 413-787-6360 or the Springfield Police Department’s non-emergency number, 413-787-6300.

