West Springfield Police arrest man on charges of gross lewdness

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police have arrested and charged a homeless man with gross lewdness in both West Springfield and Chicopee.

According to West Springfield Police, 58-year-old Lawrence Disco was found partially nude and touching himself near the riverwalk behind the Riverdale Shops on Sunday.

They add that he fled into a wooded area when confronted by an adult couple and their son who had witnessed the incident.

Two days later, police responded to a similar incident outside of Stop and Shop in Chicopee and Disco once again fled into a wooded area.

Polices say on Wednesday, he was finally located and arrested without incident.

