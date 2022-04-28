Advertisement

West Springfield Police arrest man on charges of gross lewdness

Police have arrested and charged a homeless man with gross lewdness in both West Springfield...
Police have arrested and charged a homeless man with gross lewdness in both West Springfield and Chicopee.(West Springfield Police)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police have arrested and charged a homeless man with gross lewdness in both West Springfield and Chicopee.

According to West Springfield Police, 58-year-old Lawrence Disco was found partially nude and touching himself near the riverwalk behind the Riverdale Shops on Sunday.

They add that he fled into a wooded area when confronted by an adult couple and their son who had witnessed the incident.

Two days later, police responded to a similar incident outside of Stop and Shop in Chicopee and Disco once again fled into a wooded area.

Polices say on Wednesday, he was finally located and arrested without incident.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Firefighters have been able to put out a fire at a Thorndike building on April 28, 2022.
Crews battle fire at Palmer mill building
Promotional banner for Disney's 'Blue's Big Play'
Bluey coming to Boston in 2023
Looking for your next puppy, kitten, or purebred? You may find that your local shelter may not...
Getting Answers: shortage of shelter pets
Amazon is one of the top retailers in the world and last year, it launched an option for...
Amazon offering prescription service