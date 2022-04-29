Audio released of Easthmapton mayor’s remarks to high schoolers

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle has released an audio recording of what she said to a high school student after allegations that what she said was racist.

Earlier this week, the Easthampton School Committee intended to hold a closed-door meeting with LaChapelle to discuss comments she made to a student on the high school’s civics competition team back in March. Following that meeting, the school committee called her remarks ‘racist and unacceptable’ in a public letter sent to parents at Easthampton High School.

Now, the mayor is responding in a new statement issued today, which read:

“I ask the School Committee to send a second email to the entire Easthampton Public School community with the full four-minute audiotape of my remarks to the civics class and without any commentary. My remarks have been the subject of much debate and should be heard on their own, in their original delivery. The school community deserves to have the right to form their own conclusions about what I said.”

Western Mass News has obtained the full audio where you can hear the comments she made to the student during that we the people group practice.

The full audio is below: (note: audio contains profanity)

LaChapelle has released an audio recording of what she said to a high school student after allegations that what she said was racist. (Note: contains profanity)

In one portion of the audio, LaChapelle said:

“You get so worried about how you present, like your cadence. It’s a little, it’s not white, like you don’t talk like a white person, right? And that’s fine, but what you have to do with your physical presence is say, like, ‘who ******* cares’? I had a tough morning, sorry. (laughter)”

LaChappelle has apologized for her comments. The Easthampton School Committee is still reviewing the matter.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.