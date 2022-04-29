Crews respond to fire on Springfield Street in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are responding to a residential fire on Springfield Street in Agawam. When Western Mass News crews arrives on scene, smoke can be seen coming from the residence. An Eversource truck was also seen on the scene.

Western Mass News has reached out to the Agawam Fire Department for more information. We are waiting to hear back.

