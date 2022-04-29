Dry, windy weather adding to uptick in allergy symptoms

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Allergy season is definitely here and local doctors are noticing an uptick in residents across western Massachusetts experiencing symptoms.

We spoke with First Alert Meteorologist Dan Brown to find out if weather may have anything to do with the uptick in sneezing and congestion.

“So, in the last couple of weeks, it’s been windy and it’s been dry, which are two of the main ingredients when it comes to bringing that pollen count up,” Brown explained.

Brown said unfortunately, the only real way to get rid of the pollen is by getting some rain, but he expects it to get worse before it gets better.

“That’s why folks have been sniffing and sneezing and those who suffer from the tree pollen, it’s been really high and it looks like it’s going to stay that way over the weekend. In fact, the pollen count might go up as we continue with the brisk and dry conditions,” Brown noted.

We caught up with Dr. David Robertson with Allergy and Immunology Associates of New England in Springfield. He told Western Mass News that Springfield has a history of being one of the top allergy cities in the country.

“For what it’s worth, it actually dropped from number five to ten, but if you look at Boston, it’s usually in the 70s to 80s,” Robertson said.

Robertson explained that the topography of our area may play a role.

“Living in the valley, pollen can collect, don’t get the cross winds to blow it away…and we have higher carbon levels plus higher pollen levels and makes pollen more allergenic, so maybe getting out of the city or out of the valley would help a little,” Robertson added.

We also spoke with Dr. Jonathan Bayuk, president of Allergy and Immunology Associates of New England via Zoom on the beach in Florida, escaping the Pioneer Valley pollen.

“This is the first year I had really experienced any of that. I’m down in Florida now, which is completely different and being by the water is so much of a relief,” Bayuk explained.

Bayuk said continuing to wear a face covering can also help to prevent allergy symptoms. He also pointed out that fever is one of the best ways to tell if you have a virus or allergies since allergies typically do not cause a fever.

