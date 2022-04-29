Getting Answers: Sarno committed to working with DOJ on consent decree

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said he’s committed to working with the Department of Justice to reform the police department after a consent decree was filed by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins, who explained how this will impact the community in a virtual town hall meeting Thursday night.

In early April, Rollins announced an agreement between the Department of Justice and the Springfield Police Department after a lengthy investigation into a string of misconduct claims. On Thursday night, she took questions from the community in a virtual setting to help people better understand what this means for Springfield.

“What we want is to receive the same positive outcomes from the taxpayer dollars we put into a community, we want the same thing from safe white communities,” Rollins noted.

We took some of the questions that came up in the meeting and brought them to Sarno for his input.

“It’s about balance. It’s a balance of public safety and cop accountability,” Sarno explained.

The consent decree, as explained by Rollins, requires a lot of change within the department and how the force interacts with the community. One of those changes is they are now required to hire a third-party moderator. Rollins said Sarno, Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, and the D.O.J. have already agreed on an application process for that position. Sarno also assured Western Mass News that he’s already started to implement some changes including body-worn police cameras and more training of officers and now, he’ll turn his focus to implement the required steps, listed in the consent decree document.

Sarno said he’s already set aside money to make these changes in the department.

“I made the commitment right from the start,” Sarno explained.

Many people at Thursday night’s town hall had asked about a timeline for the reform. Things seem to be up in the air right now since a judge still has to formally approve the consent decree, but Sarno said the changes start now.

“They were indicating a possible two-year phase, then we can revisit this and continue on the process and the progress we have been making,” Sarno noted.

