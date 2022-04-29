Jay Leno discusses upcoming Springfield show

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - You know him as the acclaimed host for two decades of “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and currently as the host for the game show “You Bet Your Life.”

Now, the comedian, philanthropist, and car builder is making his way to Springfield to perform at Symphony Hall on June 25.

Jay Leno, as well as co-host of the show and guitarist and former music director of “The Tonight Show” band Kevin Eubanks, spoke with Western Mass News about his upcoming show and how you could become a contestant on “You Bet Your Life.”

You can CLICK HERE for more information on Leno’s show at Symphony Hall.

You can CLICK HERE for more information on how YOU could become a contestant on “You Bet Your Life.”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.