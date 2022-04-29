Less wind, warmer to begin the month of May

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A nice end to the week! Still blustery, but temperatures rose to around 60 with good sunshine.

Wind will lighten quickly tonight with gusts falling below 20mph before midnight. With clear skies and very dry air in place, temperatures fall fast and overnight lows return to the lower and middle 30s. Wind may lighten to around 5mph through sunrise, giving us a chance for patchy frost.

Saturday begins with full sunshine, but scattered to patchy clouds roll in Saturday afternoon. Wind will be lighter, but still breezy with northerly gusts to 20mph. Highs return to the upper 50s and low 60s, which is still a bit cooler than normal for the last day of April.

Temperatures turn chilly again Saturday night with clear skies and light wind and areas of frost will be possible again Sunday morning. High pressure will give us full sunshine, which will bring temperatures up quickly. Highs approach 70 Sunday afternoon with light breezes and dry air-a top 10 weather day!

Our weather pattern shifts a bit next week. Overall, temperatures stay close to normal with Monday coming in as the coolest day of the week. Lots of clouds Monday to Wednesday with a few frontal boundaries coming by with shower chances. Only a few showers are possible Monday and Tuesday, with dry weather most of the time. Southerly flow brings temperatures back to near 70 Wednesday and shower chances increase. A cold front may bring showers or a thunderstorm, then drier air returns to end the week.

