Mass. Inspector General releases report on Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State officials have released a report into the management and oversight of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

The 91-page report from the office of Massachusetts Inspector General Glenn Cuhna comes following an investigation that began in 2019 after their office received an anonymous complaint over several concerns about then-Superintendent Bennett Walsh.

According to the state, the investigation, which covered the time period of May 2016 and February 2020, “identified critical shortcomings in the management of the Home as well as concerns regarding the supervision of Superintendent Walsh.”

The report found:

Officials - including the governor, secretary of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, and the Soldiers’ Home Board of Trustees - didn’t follow a statute that give the board the power to appoint Walsh. Instead, the board recommended three candidates, the secretary of Health and Human Services only met with Walsh, and the governor appointed Walsh as superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

Walsh reportedly did not have and did not develop the leadership capacity or temparament to serve as superitendent. The inspector general report indicated that Walsh allegedly created an “unprofessional and negative work environment, retaliated against employees he deemed disloyal, demonstrated a lack of engagement in the Home’s operations and circumvented his chain of command.”

The state’s Department of Veterans’ Services and Executive Office of Health and Human Services failed to adequately address complaints from senior managers and other staff at the Soldiers’ Home. In particular, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services reportedly failed to recognize recurring complaints that Walsh didn’t have leadership skills or the temperament to run the facility.

Two investigations into Walsh were conducted by the Executive Office of Health and Human Services during that nearly-four year period, but the inspector general said that the investigations were flawed, biased in Walsh’s favor, and were unnecessarily restricted in scope.

The office of the Inspector General noted that this report does not examine the events at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home during the COVID-19 pandemic as it “would have fallen outside the Office’s mandate and expertise.” Instead, those investigations were conducted by the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office and the U.S. Attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

The report also made several recommendations including that the Department of Veterans’ Services become an cabinet-level secretariat, the Soldiers’ Home superitendents meet certain requirements, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health should have the authority and funding to provide clinical oversight and support to the facility, and establish an ombudsman and hotline for residents, staff, relatives, and concerned citizens to confidentially report concerns.

The office of the Inspector General said that this report is also one piece of a larger effort to address issues related to both Soldiers’ Homes in Chelsea and Holyoke. The office has reached out to legislators, who have already adopted several recommendations, including oversight changes and management of the facilities and provide for accountability and appropriate supervision of the superintendents.

