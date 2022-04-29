National Drug Take Back Day to take place Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Area law enforcement are offering a way for you to safely dispose of unwanted, unused, or expired medications this weekend.
National Drug Take Back Day will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is done in collaboration with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.
Authorities ask that medication - including prescription and non-prescription drugs, vitamins, and veterinary medications - remain in the original containers with labels. Liquids, IV equipment, syringes, and chemotherapy drugs will not be accepted.
The Springfield Police Department is just one of several local departments taking part in the event. They will be collecting medications at Central High School on Roosevelt Avenue.
Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood said in a statement:
“The drug take-back event is an important initiative that allows residents to easily get rid of medications with no questions asked, and helps us to take potentially dangerous drugs out of our community, preventing them from being misused and causing harm.”
Other collection locations include:
- Amherst Police Department at Wildwood School
- Belchertown Police at Center parking lot
- Chester-Blandford Police Department at Blandford Town Hall
- Deerfield Police Department
- East Longmeadow Police Department
- Easthampton Police Department at Easthampton Public Safety Complex
- Goshen Police Department
- Greenfield Police Department
- Hadley Police Department
- Hampden County Sheriff’s Department at Castle of Knights in Chicopee
- Holland Police Department
- Holyoke Police Department
- Leverett Police Department
- Longmeadow Police Department
- Ludlow Police Department
- Montague Police Department
- Northampton Police Department at Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School
- Pelham Police Department
- Pittsfield Police Department
- South Hadley Police Department
- Southampton Police Department
- Springfield Police Department at Central High School
- Sunderland Police Department
- West Springfield Police Department
- Westfield Police Department at Westfield Senior Center
- Williamsburg Police Department at Williamsburg Hardware
- Worthington Police Department
