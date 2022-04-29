National Drug Take Back Day to take place Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Area law enforcement are offering a way for you to safely dispose of unwanted, unused, or expired medications this weekend.

National Drug Take Back Day will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is done in collaboration with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

Authorities ask that medication - including prescription and non-prescription drugs, vitamins, and veterinary medications - remain in the original containers with labels. Liquids, IV equipment, syringes, and chemotherapy drugs will not be accepted.

The Springfield Police Department is just one of several local departments taking part in the event. They will be collecting medications at Central High School on Roosevelt Avenue.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood said in a statement:

“The drug take-back event is an important initiative that allows residents to easily get rid of medications with no questions asked, and helps us to take potentially dangerous drugs out of our community, preventing them from being misused and causing harm.”

Other collection locations include:

Amherst Police Department at Wildwood School

Belchertown Police at Center parking lot

Chester-Blandford Police Department at Blandford Town Hall

Deerfield Police Department

East Longmeadow Police Department

Easthampton Police Department at Easthampton Public Safety Complex

Goshen Police Department

Greenfield Police Department

Hadley Police Department

Hampden County Sheriff’s Department at Castle of Knights in Chicopee

Holland Police Department

Holyoke Police Department

Leverett Police Department

Longmeadow Police Department

Ludlow Police Department

Montague Police Department

Northampton Police Department at Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School

Pelham Police Department

Pittsfield Police Department

South Hadley Police Department

Southampton Police Department

Springfield Police Department at Central High School

Sunderland Police Department

West Springfield Police Department

Westfield Police Department at Westfield Senior Center

Williamsburg Police Department at Williamsburg Hardware

Worthington Police Department

More information on National Drug Take Back Day and a searchable list of locations can be found here.

