One taken to hospital after crashing into tree on Wilbraham Rd. in Springfield

Car crashes into tree on Wilbraham Road
Car crashes into tree on Wilbraham Road(Springfield Fire Department)
By Jenna Reyes
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews were called to a crash in Springfield overnight Friday.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, the crash happened in the area of 800 Wilbraham Road.

Officials say one person had to be removed from their vehicle after crashing into a tree.

There were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.

No word on what caused the crash.

