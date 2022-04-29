Part of Route 5 in West Springfield changed following ‘road diet’

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An experiment along a busy road in West Springfield has resulted in a permanent change. It’s called a road diet where, on a section of Route 5, two lanes go down to one lane.

“It’s about time they finally did something, and something that’s so simply corrected,” said Kathleen Trombley of West Springfield.

Trombely has lived in West Springfield for 35 years and she is happy that the traffic pattern from two lanes to one lane on Route 5 is now permanent. She told Western Mass News what she has experienced while driving to the north-end rotary.

“It’s like NASCAR racing down there and it’s done a world of good slowing people down,” Reichelt added.

West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt told us the project at first was a test based on resident complaints about speeding in that area, so they put up cones and blocked off a lane and the state studied it. He told us they found speeds were reduced by over 10 miles per hour with little or no effect on travel times, so they made it permanent with paint.

However, Trombley told us people still use it like there are two lanes.

“However, today, I was driving in that area and a car was just driving down the area like the lines weren’t even there, so they still need to patrol that. People forget to drive over the years,” Trombley noted.

Not everyone is on board with the change. They think it could just cause more traffic.

“What I did notice that it backs traffic up and I immediately thought of when The Big E is here, like how that would affect traffic because it’s already bad,” said Joanne Contrino of East Longmeadow.

Another point of the road diet is to prevent crashes. Contrino believes that won’t happen.

“No, I see a lot of fender-benders in the future,” Contrino added.

Despite the lines being painted, the cones and barrels are still up, so if you drive in this area, it helps you to remember to merge into the left lane.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.