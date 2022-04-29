Passerby alerts authorities to Agawam house fire

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There are new developments on a breaking story we brought you Thursday night about a house on fire in Agawam. We’ve now learned one person driving by sprung into action, called 911, and offered her help.

An Agawam mom was driving past the house on Springfield Street when she realized no first responders were on-scene yet and flames were billowing from the house. She immediately jumped in to help.

Late Thursday night, a house on Springfield Street in Agawam went up in flames.

“The whole house was on fire. You can see fire coming out from the windows outside, you see fire coming out from the top,” said Viktoriya Privedenyuk of Agawam.

Privedenyuk told us she was driving by when she stopped to take a picture of the house. She quickly realized that no emergency responders were on-scene, so she picked up the phone and dialed 911. A woman came running out of the house.

“I’m at the doorstep and she’s like ‘What’s happening?’ and I said ‘Your house is on fire. Do you need help?’” Privedenyuk added.

Privedenyuk ran inside the house to help the woman.

“I’m asking her ‘Do you need help? Is there anyone else in the house?’ and she said ‘Nom I’m all set’…If she told me that someone was in the house, I was ready to run upstairs and save whatever it was,” Privedenyuk explained.

Agawam fire officials said the fire started around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The cause is still being investigated. They said when firefighters got on-scene, flames were coming from both the first and second floors. A second alarm was requested due to the heavy volume of the fire and steady winds that spread it.

Thankfully, no one was hurt and thankfully, Privedenyuk stopped her car to call 911 and help the woman.

“At that moment, you’re like I’m willing to…there’s people, you know, I’m willing to help if I could,” Privedenyuk said.

Fire officials said they do not believe the cause of the fire is suspicious.

