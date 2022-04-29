Southampton woman wins $1 million on scratch ticket

SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Hampshire County woman has one million reasons to be smiling this weekend.

Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that Meghan Judd of Southampton won $1 million on the state’s “Fabulous Fortune” instant game. She opted for the one-time cash payment of $650,000 before taxes.

Teja added that Judd plans on using her winnings towards purchasing a house.

The store that sold the winning ticket, Cumberland Farms on College Highway in Southampton, will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of the winning ticket.

