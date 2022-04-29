Springfield woman asking for help finding missing cat

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield woman is asking for the public’s help to locate her beloved cat. She said he was stolen from her neighborhood and has not been returned.

“I just want my cat back. I don’t know why they took him,” said Robin Gentile.

Gentile said it has been three weeks since she last saw her beloved cat, Morris.

“He is 10-plus. He has double paws all around his feet. He is very friendly,” Gentile explained.

The last time Morris was seen on Jasper Street in Springfield was Friday, April 8. While he has gone missing before, this is the first time he did not return home.

“Friday night, he was gone. I went out to look for him and I called him and called him and when he did not show up, by the time I went to bed at midnight, I knew that he was gone,” Gentile added.

Two different neighbors told Gentile that he was last seen being carried away by a group of kids that night.

“That Friday, the day they picked him up between 5:15 and 6:15. She said it was a group of kids and one in the middle. She was heavyset white or Hispanic with a black hoodie and she was carrying him and another witness said the same thing, that she saw the girl carrying him with the same description,” Gentile said.

Now, Gentile is searching all over, has reached out to the Springfield Police Department for help, and has hung up signs around her Springfield neighborhood. She’s also been checking in with local shelters, but still no luck.

“I don’t know where they took him or why they took him, but he is the mascot of Manila Street and Jasper Street,” Gentile noted.

She told Western Mass News she is offering a reward for the safe return of Morris.

“I just want you guys to bring him home…I would not press charges or anything. I would just want him to come home. You can just drop him off at the end of the driveway and call the number and say he is there or call me and I will meet you at the vet office, so they can scan him and know that it’s really him…anything. Just bring him home,” Gentile added.

If you have seen Morris or know where he might be, you can call (413) 427-2352.

