Town by Town: Apr. 29

(WGGB/WSHM) - Two area residents will celebrate a century of living this weekend.

A celebration is planned for Saturday at Southwick Village as ‘Sully’ Williams and Ella Adamites both turn 100 years old this spring. The two were born in 1922.

Southwick Village will be throwing a Great Gatsby-themed party for the residents, as well as their friends and families.

They’ll also be recognized by State Senator John Velis and receive a citation from Governor Charlie Baker.

In Springfield, an Arbor Day celebration was held Friday morning at the Daniel Brunton School on Parker Street.

Mayor Domenic Sarno was joined by other officials, including the city forester, Alex Sherman, as well as students and staff from the school.

Not only did the group plant a tree, each student also received a Douglas fir tree seedling to take home.

Over in West Springfield, their own Arbor Day ceremonies were held.

Arborist Barry Croke was on the town green Friday morning and planted trees with West Springfield’s tree warden.

The event was in partnership with Eversource a focus on planting the right tree in the right place.

