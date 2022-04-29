US Attorney of Mass. answers residents’ questions on consent decree

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Department of Justice recently filed a consent decree aimed at reforming the Springfield Police Department.

Thursday night, the U.S. Attorney of Massachusetts met with multiple Springfield community members to break down what that means for the community.

U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins held a virtual town hall with Springfield community members. She said the goal of this meeting was to answer any questions people might have about the consent decree and to hear any concerns from Springfield residents.

At the beginning of April, the U.S. Department of Justice announced they entered into an agreement with the Springfield Police Department, after an ongoing investigation into patterns of misconduct on the force.

A consent decree was filed, aimed at better oversight of the department.

On Thursday night, Rollins held a virtual town hall with community members, to help explain what this means for the city.

“People of color, the BIPOC community, the African American and Black community, we pay taxes into a system that sometimes doesn’t give us the same outcomes as our white counterparts,” said Rachel Rollins, U.S. Attorney, Massachusetts.

She explained that as a part of this consent decree, the Springfield Police Department is required to make many changes and those changes will be monitored by the DOJ.

Officers must now report any hands-on, use of force incidents. They will also be required to build a force investigation team, which investigates these types of cases. Along with that, they will need to rewrite their use of force policy and get it approved.

“There are times where force is required and can be used, but there has to be training about when it is that can occur,” said Rollins.

The Springfield Police Department will also be required to show more transparency with community members. Starting with new requirements for the Police Commissioners Board, which is currently responsible for the disciplinary actions of the department.

There will need to be an application process for members of the board. Only two people on the board can be former employees of the Springfield Police Department and they need to be at least two years removed.

These requirements will be applied to any positions on the board moving forward.

“The members of the Board of Police Commissioners must be persons of integrity. Potential board members should recognize the significant commitment of time that board member position requires and should be able to commit significant time to the effort,” said Rollins.

The Police Department will also need to survey the public yearly and implement a way for the community to provide feedback on their police department.

A lot of community members asked what the timeline will be for these reforms. Rollins said a judge still needs to approve this consent decree, which they hope will happen soon.

But, she assured the community that Mayor Domenic Sarno has already set aside money to implement these changes.

“I would argue that the spirit of this, I want to believe that the mayor and the commissioner are actively working on many of the things we are talking about right now,” said Rollins.

And that seems to be true, as Western Mass News reached out to Superintendent Cheryl Claprood, who said she will be attending a meeting with U.S. Attorney Rollins on Saturday.

Rollins wanted residents to know that this investigation is extremely important to her, as a Black woman herself, she said the Springfield Police Department was the only department to be investigated by the DOJ under the Trump administration and this is the first consent decree to be decided on under Biden’s administration.

