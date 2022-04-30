Crews respond to overnight accident on Boston Road
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to Boston Road in the early hours of Saturday morning for an accident involving a car which crashed into a house.
According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews responded to 940 Boston Road around 2:50 a.m. Saturday morning.
Officials said that the two occupants were brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There has been no word on what caused the accident.
