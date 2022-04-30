Advertisement

Crews respond to overnight accident on Boston Road

Boston Road Crash 043022
Boston Road Crash 043022(Springfield Fire Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to Boston Road in the early hours of Saturday morning for an accident involving a car which crashed into a house.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews responded to 940 Boston Road around 2:50 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officials said that the two occupants were brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There has been no word on what caused the accident.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Inspector General releases new report into Holyoke Soldiers' Home
Inspector General releases new report into Holyoke Soldiers’ Home
Hampden D.A. holds annual youth advisory board conference
Hampden D.A. holds annual youth advisory board conference
Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle, seen on Western Mass News: Getting Answers in November 2021.
Easthampton residents react to audio of mayor’s comments
Getting Answers: Sarno committed to working with DOJ on consent decree
Getting Answers: Sarno committed to working with DOJ on consent decree