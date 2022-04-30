Advertisement

Hampden D.A. holds annual youth advisory board conference

Hampden D.A. holds annual youth advisory board conference
By Hugh Zeitlin and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni held his annual youth advisory board conference this morning at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield.

The annual meeting brings together the board, made up of nearly 50 high school students from schools across Hampden County and members of law enforcement, education, and the political community.

The board presented their work from the past year, which includes the introduction of a podcast on sexism, racism, ableism, and body shaming and a presentation on mental health amongst teens.

