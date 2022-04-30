A sunny & dry weekend on tap; still a bit breezy today with an ideal Sunday in store

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Clear overnight skies allowed for temperatures to fall into the low 30s setting up for a frosty start to the morning. High pressure settles to our southwest which will allow for blue skies and lots of sunshine. Winds will be a bit relaxed compared to the past few days but a breeze will stick around for much of the day. Temperatures do work their way up to the 60 degree mark today with some clouds rolling in from the north a bit later this afternoon, a bit cooler for the last day of April!

Temps tonight will be similar to last night, falling down into the low 30s once again, but the good news is that the pesky winds over the past few days will finally give and winds will settle calmly overnight and stay that way through Sunday! Sunday morning will start of cold with areas of patchy fog again but will quickly ramp up as high pressure stabilizes in the area. May begins with a realistic chance of hitting 70 degrees for many in western Mass, setting up the best day of Spring so far!

Our weather pattern shifts a bit next week. Overall, temperatures stay close to normal with Monday coming in as the coolest day of the week. Lots of clouds Monday to Wednesday with a few frontal boundaries coming by with shower chances. Only a few showers are possible Monday and Tuesday, with dry weather most of the time. Southerly flow brings temperatures back to near 70 Wednesday and shower chances increase. A cold front may bring showers or a thunderstorm, then drier air returns to end the week as temperatures will fluctuate between the high & low 60s!

And keep in mind as we reach the back end of Spring and head toward summer, the potential for disruptive and dangerous weather increases. We will keep you weather aware and prepared with First Alert Weather Days. Designed to help you plan, prepare & protect your family, you can expect detailed information on potential hazards beginning 48-72 hours ahead. With hour by hour coverage, and added coverage online & through our app, we have you covered!

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.