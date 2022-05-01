Bayanihan Association of America, Inc. celebrates 11th anniversary

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Bayanihan Association of America, Inc., a nonprofit organization based in western Mass., celebrated its 11-year anniversary Saturday night at the Wyckoff Country Club in Holyoke.

The organization has been helping Filipino-American communities in the western Massachusetts and Connecticut area. Saturday’s event launched the Queen of Bayanihan 2022, with ten ladies competing for the title. Saturday’s event was hosted by Olivia Strohman, president of the non-profit organization and Western Mass News’ Leon Purvis.

