Fire crews responds to four-acre brush fire in Ware

WARE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews responded to a four-acre brush fire that damaged a shed at 432 Belchertown Road Saturday afternoon. According to the Ware Fire Department, this was a wind-driven fire.

The Palmer Fire Department shared photos of the scene on Facebook.

Warren, Palmer, Belchertown, Bondsville, Hardwick and West Brookfield fire departments also responded to the scene.

