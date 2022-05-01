Advertisement

Fire crews responds to four-acre brush fire in Ware

By Raegan Loughrey and Olivia Hickey
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WARE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews responded to a four-acre brush fire that damaged a shed at 432 Belchertown Road Saturday afternoon. According to the Ware Fire Department, this was a wind-driven fire.

The Palmer Fire Department shared photos of the scene on Facebook.

Warren, Palmer, Belchertown, Bondsville, Hardwick and West Brookfield fire departments also responded to the scene.

