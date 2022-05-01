Police respond to Saturday night fight at West Springfield Cinemark

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been charged with assault and battery following a fight inside the Cinemark movie theater on Riverdale Street in West Springfield Saturday night.

According to West Springfield Police Sergeant Joe LaFrance, a fight broke out between three or four people inside the theater. Staff quickly managed to get the scene under control.

Contrary to social media posts on the incident, no stabbing had been reported. However, two people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

West Springfield Police are seeking a show cause hearing at District Court for one individual for the charge of assault and battery.

