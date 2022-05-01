Chicopee PD: Chicopee residents, business without power due to an appeared manhole explosion

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A manhole cover appears to have exploded on Park Street in Chicopee Sunday evening. According to Chicopee Police, multiple residents and businesses are without power.

No injuries are reported. There is no timeframe available at this time for when power will be restored. Western Mass News has reached out to Chicopee Electric Light, we are waiting to hear back. Chicopee Electric and Light is on scene to correct the issue, according to Police.

