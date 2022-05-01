Portion of North Maple Street in Hadley closed following accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of North Maple Street in Hadley will be closed Sunday morning following a motor vehicle accident.

According to Hadley Police, North Maple Street in Hadley will be closed from the area of Mt. Warner to Plainville Roads after a car crashed into a utility pole.

There has been no word on the condition of the car’s occupants or the reason for the accident.

This section of North Maple Street will remain closed until further notice. Police ask that drivers seek alternative routes until the road fully reopens.

