Section of Rogers Avenue in West Springfield reopens after single motorcycle crash
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Rogers Avenue between Cornflower Drive and Winona Drive in West Springfield has reopened after a single motorcycle crash Sunday evening.
According to West Springfield Police, the driver was transported to the hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.
