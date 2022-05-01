Advertisement

Section of Rogers Avenue in West Springfield reopens after single motorcycle crash

West Springfield PD cruiser
West Springfield PD cruiser(Western Mass News photo)
By Olivia Hickey
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Rogers Avenue between Cornflower Drive and Winona Drive in West Springfield has reopened after a single motorcycle crash Sunday evening.

According to West Springfield Police, the driver was transported to the hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

