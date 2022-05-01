Sgt. Joshua D. Desforges 5K honors fallen Ludlow soldier

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Sgt. Joshua D. Desforges Walk/Run Challenge was held at Ludlow High School Saturday morning. The run was in honor of a Ludlow native Marine who died in Afghanistan on May 12, 2010.

It was a busy Saturday morning in the back of Ludlow High School.

People cheered each other on as they completed this walk/run challenge, filled with obstacles fit for a Marine.

“These are Marine, thought-out obstacles. So, there are stations throughout the run, push-ups, sit-ups, go under a netting, and go upstairs and downstairs. It’s a whole obstacle course,” said Eric Segundo, Director of Veteran Services in Ludlow.

His friends and family said he lived his life “full throttle,” living out his dream to become a United States Marine.

“Everybody carries a little piece of Josh with them every day,” said Arlene Desforges, Josh’s mom.

More than 100 people completed the race. Josh’s mother and sister said they’re always so amazed to see just how many people in the Ludlow community show up to these events, to honor their son and brother.

“This town, when everything happened, they really stepped up and were there to support us and lined the streets. they continue to do that year after year,” said Jenelle Desforges, Josh’s sister.

This event, not only honors Josh but allows his legacy to live on, through Ludlow High School students.

The proceeds from this event will go towards a scholarship, awarded to seniors who want to follow their dream, like Josh did.

“Who just want to follow their dream. They don’t need to be going to college or anything like that,” said Jenelle.

“They’ve provided scholarships every year for the last 10 years. Each scholarship is about a thousand dollars each,” said Eric Segundo, Director of Veteran Services.

Organizers said events like these are important, to remember Josh and all those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Let us all remember the service and the sacrifice for our veterans and those who never made it home,” said Segundo.

