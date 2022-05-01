SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A chilly and frosty start in spots but, we are in for a Top 10 Weather day today!

Temperatures will quickly ramp up as high pressure stabilizes in the area. May begins with a realistic chance of hitting 70 degrees for many in western Mass, setting up the best day of Spring so far! Expect sun to some late day clouds and light winds. A perfect day for brunch, lunch, or dinner outside. Maybe your first ice cream of the season? Apply sun screen when outside as the sun angle is strong and you will get burnt.

Our weather pattern shifts a bit next week. Overall, temperatures stay close to normal with Monday coming in as the coolest day of the week. Lots of clouds Monday to Wednesday with a few frontal boundaries coming by with shower chances. Only a few showers are possible Monday and Tuesday, with dry weather most of the time. Southerly flow brings temperatures back to near 70 Wednesday and shower chances increase. A cold front may bring showers or a thunderstorm, then drier air returns to end the week as temperatures will fluctuate between the high & low 60s!

And keep in mind as we reach the back end of Spring and head toward summer, the potential for disruptive and dangerous weather increases. We will keep you weather aware and prepared with First Alert Weather Days. Designed to help you plan, prepare & protect your family, you can expect detailed information on potential hazards beginning 48-72 hours ahead. With hour by hour coverage, and added coverage online & through our app, we have you covered!

