Western Mass. police departments take part in Drug Take Back Day

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police departments across the country took part in a national prescription drug take back day Saturday.

Here in western Mass., we stopped by the Knights of Columbus in Chicopee, where the event took place in collaboration with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

Any person with unwanted prescription medication was welcome to dispose of it. Authorities asked that medication - including prescription and non-prescription drugs, vitamins, and veterinary medications, remained in the original containers with labels. Western Mass News spoke with Lieutenant Santiago, who said the annual event is aimed at getting drugs off the streets.

“It gives the Police and Sheriff’s Department the opportunity to work with the community and provide a service that a lot of people don’t know is out there police departments, most of them have their own collections throughout the year, but then again, the DA has their own drug take back, it’s just a way for the departments to work together and help each other,” said Lieutenant Santiago.

