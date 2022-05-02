All-clear given after reports of armed person near UMass campus

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The search is over for an armed suspect at UMass Amherst.

Western Mass News has been following this extremely closely since we got word around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

We are happy to report that police said they have located the suspect and that there is no longer a risk to the public.

Authorities are investigating reports of an armed individual near the UMass Amherst campus. (UMass Police Department)

The person was originally spotted just before 2 p.m. in the field behind the Renaissance Center sitting on a swing with what appeared to be a rifle, causing concerns to witnesses.

Police told us that they recovered a pellet gun from that individual just before 5:30 p.m. and the appropriate action is being taken.

A massive search for this person went on for several hours in the woods north of Sylvan residential area.

Now, this has been concerning and the community is on edge. UMass Amherst took to Twitter to remind students to reach out to the Center for Counseling and Psychological Help if they need support.

There has been no word yet on who this person is or where they were found.

Stick with Western Mass News on air and online as we work to bring you the latest updates.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.