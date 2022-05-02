Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for teen boy in North Carolina

An Amber Alert has been issued for 17-year-old Jair Junior Gasga-Espinoza out of Winston-Salem.
By Anisa Snipes and Gray News staff
May. 2, 2022
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Winston Salem Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for the abduction of a 17-year-old boy.

Jair Junior Gasga-Espinoza’s last known location was at North Martin Luther King Drive in Winston Salem, North Carolina, according to police.

Gasga-Espinoza is described as 5-foot-11 and weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants, white tennis shoes and a black baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or call 911.

