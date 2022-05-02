Boston Mayor Michelle Wu honored as Democrat of the Year

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Boston Mayor Michelle Wu visited Longmeadow Sunday, where she was honored as Democrat of the Year at the city’s annual breakfast event.

The event was hosted by the Longmeadow Democratic Town Committee at the Twins Hills Country Club.

She was joined by State Senator Eric Lesser, who is running for Lieutenant Governor, among other elected officials.

Mayor Wu talked about establishing a connection between Boston and all parts of the Bay State, including in western Mass.

“Truly our issues are exactly grounded in what happens all across the Commonwealth. I’m very honored to be here with so many colleagues in our governments that are fighting for our connection and fighting for that future that is possible,” said Mayor Wu.

Mayor Wu also added that this is her first official event outside of Boston in over 150 days as Mayor and she hopes to continue making trips to western Mass.

