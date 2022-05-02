Clouds hang tough through Tuesday, followed by more rain

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A cloudy and cool start to the week after our beautiful weather stretch this past weekend. We’ve seen showers around today, but rainfall amounts have been very light and not much will change with that tonight.

Light rain and showers will linger into this evening, then taper off later tonight. Skies remain cloudy and some patchy drizzle and fog is possible through Tuesday morning. Temperatures fall into the 40s overnight with a light northeasterly breeze.

An onshore flow will keep temperatures seasonably cool again Tuesday with highs hitting upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds hang tough most of the day, though a break of sun is possible late. Our weather remains dry throughout the day with increasing shower chances toward sunset.

Our next weather maker will be another low and front moving in from the west. Low pressure looks to swing right over southern New England Tuesday night through Wednesday morning with a soaking rain. Around a half inch of rain is possible, so no flooding concerns, but ponding on roads is likely along with some reduced visibility for the morning commute.

High pressure briefly builds into the northeast Thursday, bringing us our nicest day of the week. Sun and clouds look mixed with dry and quiet weather, along with highs approaching 70.

The forecast for the end of the week is more uncertain as we are watching a storm system that will pass to our south. Clouds are likely from this low, but rain is questionable. Most of it will stay south, but some light rain may creep into western Mass-something to watch. A shower may linger into Saturday morning along with high clouds, then high pressure returns with sunshine and warmer temperatures Sunday and Monday.

