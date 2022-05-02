Download the new Western Mass News weather app!

Advertisement

By Western Mass News staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Stay prepared wherever you are with the Western Mass News weather app.

Features include:

  • 250 meter radar, the highest resolution available
  • Future radar to see where severe weather is headed
  • High resolution satellite cloud imagery
  • Current weather updated multiple times per hour
  • Daily and Hourly forecasts updated hourly from our computer models
  • Ability to add and save your favorite locations
  • A fully integrated GPS for current location awareness
  • Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service
  • Opt-in push alerts to keep you safe in severe weather

Search ‘Western Mass News Weather’ in your app store or CLICK HERE DOWNLOAD THE NEW APP TODAY!

