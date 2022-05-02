Family, friends of bike crash victims partake in Native American bike blessing

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Local motorcycles were seriously injured in an accident in Connecticut last weekend. Their friends and family took part in a Native American bike blessing.

Members of the Chicopee Moose Lodge gathered Sunday for their annual blessing of the bikes. However, this year’s event was extra special, as two of their fellow riders are still recovering from a serious accident.

Last weekend, five motorcycle riders were hit in Connecticut when a driver crossed the double yellow line, into their lane.

The group of bikers made up of the Chicopee Moose Riders and Thompsonville, Conn. Moose Riders were on their way back from Rhode Island.

Three people hit, including two from western Mass., were seriously injured and transported to the hospital.

“We had our president and our secretary both involved in it. As well as three members of Thompsonville,” said Joe Martin, Chicopee Moose Lodge member.

On Saturday, the riding group held their annual blessing of the bikes.

“We sage everyone as a cleansing, basically to allow them to feel their protection, they’re one with mother earth. Protecting the bikes from any atrocities that come in,” said Chalinaru Dones, liaison for United Confederation of Taino Peoples.

This year’s event is extra special, as two of their own are still recovering from the accident.

“They both have a long haul. It’s not something they are going to recover from overnight,” explained Martin.

The goal of this event was to provide protection to motorcycle riders before their busy summer season.

“The main goal for those in bikes and in cars is to get home. That’s all everybody wants. They just want to get home safe,” said Bob Kaine Alves, a member of the Chicopee Moose Riders.

And to let drivers know, they will be back out on the roads.

“You have to keep your eyes open. That’s why we have bumper stickers ‘look, bikes are everywhere.’ You see them on cars, you see them on people’s front lawns. We are. We are all over the place,” said Martin.

Hoping to avoid any tragic incidents, like last weekend’s accident.

The accident remains under investigation by the Connecticut State Police. A Gofundme page has been set up for the victims and their families.

