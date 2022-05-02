Miracle League of Western Mass. kicks off opening day of post-pandemic season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Miracle League of Western Massachusetts hosted its opening day at Springfield College Sunday, returning for a full day of fun on the baseball diamond for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

It was all smiles and cheers at the Aschermann Family Field at Springfield College Sunday morning.

The Miracle League of Western Massachusetts, a nonprofit organization that gives children of all abilities the chance to play baseball, hosted its spring season opening day.

“This is our first post-pandemic game for our spring season,” said Brian Feeley, president of the Miracle League’s board of directors. “We have 61 players over two games today, so we are really, really excited.”

Feeley told Western Mass News that the league is looking forward to their largest spring season yet and the program is looking to continue to grow as more families are hearing about the organization’s mission.

“It gives kids the chance to play the great game of baseball where they normally would not be able to play in their town or park and rec league,” Feeley said, “and we break down those barriers to allow them to play this great game and feel like a normal kid.”

Miracle League gives boys and girls ages 4 to 19 who have physical or cognitive challenges the opportunity to play baseball and experience a sense of normalcy.

“We are excited just to see our son, who has limited opportunities due to his disabilities,” said parent Andrew Thompson. “Just excited to see him have the opportunity to get out on the field with some sense of normalcy in playing baseball with a lot of other kids and parents and volunteers who also understand how to work with kids with disabilities and can sympathize with it.”

Thompson is the parent of one of the dozens of players just excited to watch his son play ball.

“He is thrilled,” Thompson told us. “He does not show it, but he is thrilled when he gets on the field and gets the opportunity to play.”

