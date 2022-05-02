Pioneer Valley Quilters Guild hold quilt show

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Pioneer Valley Quilters Guild, which formed in 1988, held a quilt show at the Elks on Tiffany Street in Springfield.

The Guild currently has a membership of about 65 men and women who reside in the various towns along the Pioneer Valley.

The group meets monthly at the Elks Lodge in Springfield, where they share show and tell items, listen to various speakers, and learn new quilting techniques.

“And we welcome anyone who’s interested in quilting whether they’re a beginner or they’re an expert. we like to have everybody join us. And we share and we work together and do all kinds of things,” said Jannet Foy, co-chair of the quilt show.

The Pioneer Valley Quilters are also very active in several different community outreach projects including making small quilts for local children’s hospitals and shelters and much more.

