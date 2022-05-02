Police investigating reports of armed person near UMass campus

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating reports of an armed individual in Amherst.

UMass Police said that they have responded to a report of a person with what appears to be a rifle or shotgun near the field near the Renaissance Center on East Pleasant Street.

Investigators said that the photo seen in this story was taken around 1:50 p.m. by a witness who then left the area and called police around 2:30 p.m. The image was then provided to UMass Police shortly after 3:05 p.m.

The search is now centered in a wooded area north of the Sylvan residential area and there is a increased police presence in that northern part of campus.

Police noted that the person appears to have a stocky or strong build and was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, possibly with “The Black Dog” on the back, dark grey sweatpants, and white high-top sneakers,

“There is no direction from UMPD at this time to take any emergency action, however the University community and surrounding community are asked to remain aware of this situation and immediately report a sighting of this subject to UMPD,” UMass Police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or UMass Police at (413) 545-2121.

