Springfield marks beginning of Mental Health Awareness Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - May is recognized across the nation and now in the city of Springfield as Mental Health Awareness Month. The death of country singer Naomi Judd this past weekend has sparked more conversation around mental illness and how it can impact anyone.

“Mental illness knows no boundaries, no income status. It affects all of us,” said Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris.

May marks Mental Health Awareness Month across the country and in western Massachusetts. The city of Springfield celebrated its first official Mental Health Awareness Month on Monday.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was joined by Caulton-Harris and several western Massachusetts mental health organizations to bring awareness to the issue of the stigma tied to mental illness.

Nicole Desnoyer is the mom of a 12 year old boy living with mental health conditions and she has been working closely with city leaders to spark change in the community.

“I was really happy to see a big celebration here at city hall this year and not only acknowledge children’s mental health week, but the whole month as mental health awareness month,” Desnoyer explained.

Desnoyer told Western Mass News for her son the COVID-19 pandemic posed new challenges.

“My son has been doing much better. We still have our ups and downs because obviously, it never goes away, but I think with times changing, more services being available, things have definitely been moving uphill for us,” Desnoyer noted.

Also shining a spotlight on mental health this week is the passing of country music legend Naomi Judd over the weekend. Her daughters said they lost her to the disease of mental illness. Caulton-Harris said it is a reminder that mental illness knows no boundaries.

“As we can see, there are individuals who are famous, who have lots of resources, who still suffer from mental health, primarily do not want to admit it because of the stigma and that is what we have to combat - that stigma tied to mental health,” Caulton-Harris added.

It’s also a reminder that it is important to talk about mental health, even when it is uncomfortable.

“Just ask them how they are doing because they are probably feeling some really big stuff that they can’t express,” Desnoyer said.

This week, Union Station will also be ‘lit up green’ to bring awareness to children’s mental health.

