Supply chain issues making some Mother’s Day flowers hard to find

In case you forgot, Mother's Day is this Sunday, but with supply chain issues continuing to impact our lives, is there still enough time to get those last-minute flower orders in?

The team at Langone’s Florist in Springfield is gearing up for Mother’s Day 2022 in western Massachusetts.

“Having Mother’s Day, it’s so great for business and it’s great to see things getting back to normal,” said Langone’s co-owner Stephanie Oleksak.

Western Mass News caught up with Oleksak who told us just like other businesses, they are facing supply chain challenges, but assures it’s getting better

“When we see things at the wholesaler that are available, we have to jump on it a lot quicker and we kind of have to think in advance a little bit more…It’s been worse so things, everything all around is getting a little bit better,” Oleksak explained.

Oleksak old us certain flowers, like tropicals and roses, are harder to get than others, so planning ahead is key.

“If you want specifics, definitely the sooner the better. Earlier in the week is great, but if you just want some anything pretty for your mom, there’s no deadline. Last-minute totally fine,” ,” Oleksak added.

However, she reassured her customers that prices haven’t changed too much.

“We’re all still feeling the COVID impact that are impacting prices and the gas that affects the prices, but it should be very similar to the last past two Mother’s Day, so nothing really will change,” Oleksak noted.

