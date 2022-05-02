Advertisement

Town by Town: May 2

Western Mass News Town by Town
Western Mass News Town by Town(Western Mass News)
By Hugh Zeitlin, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse and Photojournalist: Jeff Kurowski
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town.

CitySpace is hosting its first-ever Spring Into Action to raise funds for the restoration of Easthampton’s old town hall.

Organizers said that it is a month-long opportunity to get outside and enjoy the spring.

Participants donate $30 to register, then set their own biking, running, walking, or dancing fundraising goals, which they share with their family and friends.

Town by town takes us to West Springfield where the public library is showcasing a photography exhibit by Springfield resident Bill Ferro.

Examples of Ferro’s work are on display, including seascapes, wild life, and florals.

His work, which will be shown throughout the month of May, has previously been on display in Southwick and at the Blandford Fair.

In Chicopee, milling is underway on Fuller Road.

It is part of the road’s major changes following a MassDOT project that started in the fall of 2020.

The $9.4 million project includes repaving nearly 2 miles of the road, as well as widening it, installing a guard rail, and more.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Privately made firearms, more commonly referred to as “ghost guns,'' are becoming the weapon of...
Getting Answers: police raise concerns over ‘ghost guns’
House values are on the rise, which means home equity is too. If you’re planning a home...
Expert explains differences between home equity loans and a HELOC
The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that 4,885 Mississippians had been...
Officials: 6,290 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 6 newly confirmed deaths in Mass.
Authorities are investigating reports of an armed individual near the UMass Amherst campus.
Police investigating reports of armed person near UMass campus