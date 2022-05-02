Town by Town: May 2

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town.

CitySpace is hosting its first-ever Spring Into Action to raise funds for the restoration of Easthampton’s old town hall.

Organizers said that it is a month-long opportunity to get outside and enjoy the spring.

Participants donate $30 to register, then set their own biking, running, walking, or dancing fundraising goals, which they share with their family and friends.

Town by town takes us to West Springfield where the public library is showcasing a photography exhibit by Springfield resident Bill Ferro.

Examples of Ferro’s work are on display, including seascapes, wild life, and florals.

His work, which will be shown throughout the month of May, has previously been on display in Southwick and at the Blandford Fair.

In Chicopee, milling is underway on Fuller Road.

It is part of the road’s major changes following a MassDOT project that started in the fall of 2020.

The $9.4 million project includes repaving nearly 2 miles of the road, as well as widening it, installing a guard rail, and more.

