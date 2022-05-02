Trial date pushed back again in case involving Springfield courthouse

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There has been another pushback in the trial date for employees at the Roderick Ireland Courthouse who are suing for what they say are unsafe working conditions as both parties work towards a possible settlement.

The trial was supposed to start last week. It was then rescheduled for Tuesday and has once again been pushed back until Thursday. Attorneys representing employees hope they can negotiate a settlement before then.

The fight continues as employees of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse want safer working conditions after a private study found toxic mold inside the building. Some employees are suing the Massachusetts Trial Court and were supposed to go to trial last Wednesday, but on Monday, attorneys made an announcement that they are working on a settlement.

If they could not come to an agreement by Tuesday, May 3, a trial would proceed.

“We got an additional couple of days. This morning, the judge gave an additional 48 hours for trial to begin,” said Attorney Jeff Morneau, who is serving as co-counsel representing employees on the case.

Now, trial is set to start Thursday, May 5th. We sat down with Morneau and he explained why the trial keeps getting pushed back.

“We’ve been dotting the I’s, crossing the T’s. We think we are very close to the finish line, but there are a couple really important details that need to get worked out. Both sides have all their people on-board and are ready and are going to continue negotiations today,” Morneau added.

Attorneys representing the employees said they are hoping to come to an agreement before Thursday. However, if the trial court and the employees cannot agree to sign a settlement, trial will begin first thing in the morning on Thursday.

Morneau told Western Mass News what that trial could look like.

“We’ve got witnesses lined up for Thursday and for Friday. A lot of witnesses are going to be participating by Zoom. We do have authority to do that, given that a lot of the witnesses are from out this way,” Morneau noted.

Both sides will have a chance to present evidence and witnesses in front of a retired supreme court judge. That judge will then deliver a report and recommendation to the state’s supreme judicial court.

Morneau said he does plan to reach an agreement before then, but only if it’s in the best interest of his clients.

“The most important thing here is worker’s safety, for the present and for the future. We’re trying to do everything we can to get the best possible result for all of the people that work in that courthouse and for members of the community,” Morneau said.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.