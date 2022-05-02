West Springfield mayor addresses high school dance alcohol rumors

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A social media post has been attracting the attention of parents at West Springfield High School. It turns out that allegations of laced drinks at a school dance last week are not true and the mayor has something to say about these rumors.

West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt told us nobody’s drinks were laced at Friday night’s dance at West Springfield High School despite a social media post that has had parents concerned.

The post said, in part, that “some people at the dance were trying to lace people with drinks (it was two guys) and people are getting drunk and sick with drugs even my bestfriend almost got laced by the two guys i was talking about.”

Reichelt told Western Mass News what really happened.

“Some students had brought alcohol in and were caught drinking and, at first, they said their drinks were laced with alcohol…but there was some rumors around that the punch bowl was laced with alcohol. There is no punch bowl, all the drinks were sealed. There’s a lot of staff and administration there to oversee everything,” Reichelt explained.

He told us he was told by police and school officials the students brought in the alcohol themselves and action was taken. The mayor also wants the community know that if anyone sees something on social media that concerns them to contact him directly.

“Rumors are rumors. We put the information out there and set the fact straight. With social media the way it is, there is only so much you can do, so I always encourage people if you have questions, comments, or concerns reach out to me directly,” Reichelt noted.

Reichelt told us the students who brought in the alcohol will be facing disciplinary action.

Looking ahead to prom, he told us school staff and chaperones will be on the lookout for any students who might try to bring alcohol.

