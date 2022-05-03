Belchertown teen’s coach reacts following fatal accident

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A western Massachusetts soccer team is grieving the tragic loss of one of their players, 16-year-old Zachary Fraleigh of Belchertown, who was killed in a car crash Monday afternoon.

Western Mass News spoke with Bill Stetson, who has coached Zachary for almost a decade, about what kind of a kid he was and how the community is moving forward after Monday’s tragedy.

“We’re all just mostly in shock right now,” said Stetson. “Tears are going back and forth between total devastation, nothing we can do in this situation, and just trying to connect with our own kids a little bit more.”

The Belchertown community is grieving the loss of 16-year-old Zachary Fraleigh who was killed Monday evening when the car he was driving crashed near North Washington Street in Belchertown.

“He was as good a kid as you could ever hope to know or hope to coach,” Stetson said.

He told Western Mass News that he coached Zachary, who was a junior at Belchertown High School, and played alongside Stetson’s son on the Boston Bolts West 2005 ECRL team for eight years.

On the field, Stetson told us Zachary was one of the team’s best players. Off the field….

“Talented, funny kid, really funny kid,” Stetson said. “His family was close, always supported him at every event. He was always the first kid at practice.”

Stetson added that he last saw Zachary only days before the tragic accident at a soccer tournament in Long Island.

“We were with him over the weekend and he couldn’t play due to injury, but he was engaged with the team, so I think that makes it even harder for some of the boys,” he told us.

Tuesday’s practice will now be taking a back seat to coming together as a community and providing help if needed.

“We are canceling practice tonight and we’re going to get the boys together on Thursday, kind of sit them down and talk to them about life a little bit,” Stetson told us. “Reach out to some counselors and see if there’s anything that these boys need beyond what we can offer.”

The Belchertown school superintendent has reached out to families, letting them know counseling will be available for students.

The accident remains under investigation by the Northwestern District Attorney’s office.

