Cloudy this evening with showers late. A damp and cool Wednesday with periods of rain

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a dry day today low pressure will bring the chance for showers late tonight into Wednesday. Drier air works in for Thursday with mild temperatures.

Low pressure looks to swing right over southern New England tonight through tomorrow morning with showers moving in tonight then periods of rain tomorrow. Around a half inch of rain is possible, so no flooding concerns, but ponding on roads is likely along with some reduced visibility through the day. It will stay cloudy and damp all day with highs only in the low to middle 50′s. Rain comes to an end later in the day with some clearing likely tomorrow night. Lows Wednesday night will fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

High pressure briefly builds into the northeast Thursday, bringing us our nicest day of the week. Sun and clouds mixed with dry and quiet weather, along with highs approaching 70. Thursday may rival last Sunday!

The forecast for the end of the week is more uncertain as we are watching a storm system that will pass to our south. Clouds are likely from this low, but rain is questionable. Most of it will stay south, but some light rain may creep into western Mass-something to watch for Friday. A shower may linger into Saturday morning along with high clouds, then high pressure returns with sunshine, but with a cool easterly flow through Mother’s Day Weekend. Highs will likely top off near 60.

