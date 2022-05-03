Advertisement

Dropkick Murphys to headline Big E’s opening night

Ken Casey, of Dropkick Murphys, performs on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Shaky Knees in Atlanta....
Ken Casey, of Dropkick Murphys, performs on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Shaky Knees in Atlanta. Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)(Paul R. Giunta | Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Big E has announced that the Dropkick Murphys will be headline opening day of this year’s fiar.

Fair officials said the Celtic punk band will take the stage at The Big E Arena on Friday, September 16.

Tickets for the show, which include fair admission, will go on-sale on thebige.com on Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m.

The 2022 Big E fair is scheduled to run from September 16 through October 2.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ways to make this Mother’s Day special
Ways to make this Mother's Day special
N. Washington Street Fatal Accident
Teen dead following crash in Belchertown
Springfield Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds announce dates for playoff home games and possible opponents
Ways to make this Mother’s Day special
Ways to make this Mother’s Day special