Dropkick Murphys to headline Big E’s opening night

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Big E has announced that the Dropkick Murphys will be headline opening day of this year’s fiar.

Fair officials said the Celtic punk band will take the stage at The Big E Arena on Friday, September 16.

Tickets for the show, which include fair admission, will go on-sale on thebige.com on Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m.

The 2022 Big E fair is scheduled to run from September 16 through October 2.

