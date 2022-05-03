Getting Answers: Springfield’s State Street improvement project

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There is new information on a traffic improvement project on State Street in Springfield that comes after a string of deadly crashes in November and the death of a teenager hit by a school bus in December.

“What we’re going to be doing, most likely within the next two weeks, is we’ll be putting out a mock simulation of what the layout is there,” said Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli.

Cignoli confirmed with Western Mass News that the State Street traffic improvement project is set to start soon. They’re taking action after a string of deadly crashes late last year. He told us at first, they plan to simulate what the roadway narrowing will look like.

“We want to see what the behavior is going to be because when you’re taking two lanes and bringing it into one, does that mean people are going to merge? Is traffic going to back up? Are they just going to drive faster to go through it?” Cignoli added.

Cignoli told us they plan to put out plastic cones, barrels, and barricades to see how people will react to it before making things permanent.

“Well, they’re going to be the big plastic ones, rather than actual jersey barrier ones. I can almost guarantee people are going to hit them,” Cignoli noted.

However, before simulating the roadway narrowing, they do plan to alert people ahead of time with signage.

“Hopefully, what we want to do is a few days before, put out some variable message signs that say ‘hey, change in traffic pattern coming in the next few days.’ Notify people rather than just everyone waking up at 8 o’clock in the morning going ‘uh oh,’” Cignoli said.

As for the raised crosswalk, Cignoli told us the simulation for that will come later. He hopes to have the whole project complete by Labor Day weekend.

