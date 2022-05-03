Getting Answers: Tiktok’s possible impact on teens’ mental health

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With a billion users, the social media app Tiktok has skyrocketed to prominence in recent years. Despite its popularity among young people, little is known about its potential mental health impacts.

A sophomore class at Chicopee High School is hard at work on their Chromebooks. It’s the only type of screen time they’re allowed at school.

“I feel crazy for saying this, but I actually really like it. At first, I didn’t like the idea at all. I thought my world was going to end,” said Chicopee High School sophomore Julianna Giec.

The cell phone ban at Chicopee High School gives Giec a break from scrolling on the most popular app among teens - Tiktok - where young people can be sucked into a world of physical perfection.

“There’s a bunch of like famous Tiktokers that have like a bunch of money and they have all this style and they like are skinny and stuff, so it’s like, it’s definitely easy to compare yourself to them because you’re definitely not as good as them,” Giec explained.

Tiktok’s algorithm keeps young people scrolling by tracking what they’re watching and liking, then flooding them with more and more of it, so if a teen lingers on a Tiktok about depression or weight loss, they can be pulled down a dangerous rabbit-hole.

“It’s hard sometimes to be scrolling on social media and you see these skinny, pretty girls with all of the likes and there’s not a lot of people who look like me, personally, so it kind of like, messes with your head sometimes,” said Chicopee High School sophomore Asia Green.

In fact, this possible link between Tiktok and teen’s mental health is under investigation by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey with a focus on Tiktok’s methods of boosting engagement and time spent on the app.

“What did Tiktok know? How did it design its algorithm? Did it know that it designed its algorithm in a way to make people watch for longer periods of time, especially our young people? And our strong belief is that they did and they did that knowing that increased screen time is increasing real depression, suicide among our young people,” Healey explained.

A study by JAMA Pediatrics found that as screen time increased, so did adolescents’ worry and stress, but Tiktok wants users like Green scrolling for as long as possible to increase ad exposure.

“A lot of the time before bed, I’ll just be laying there, scrolling on Tiktok and then I look at the time and it’s like 10:30, 11 o’clock,” Green noted.

Green, who spends about three hours a day on Tiktok, is part of the app’s largest demographic: females ages 10 to 19. It’s an age range when Chicopee Public Schools Wellness Content Specialist Danielle Hill said self-esteem is still developing.

“So kids are comparing themselves to people that are not real, they’re looking at things they’re not paying attention to what they’re doing in school and I do think it affects their mental health,” Hill added.

Kids ages 8 to 18 now spend an average of seven-and-a-half hours a day in front of a screen, well above expert’s recommendation of two hours, and students said increased use during the pandemic has affected them socially.

“I’m definitely more awkward because I didn’t have social interaction for like a year, a year and a half,” said Chicopee High School sophomore Noe Gnobo.

In response, Tiktok has said they care deeply about the well-being of their community, even launching this ‘digital wellbeing’ section in settings where parents can set a limit on watch time. Once kids reach it, a passcode is needed to keep watching. Parents can also turn on restricted mode, which blocks some inappropriate content.”

“Keep an open line of communication with your kids, so that they can come to you concerns about what’s happening on social media. Keep track of how much they’re using platforms like Tiktok and really come to understand what’s going on here,” Healey explained.

Hill said when kids are hooked on their phones, they’re losing out on social and emotional learning.

“School connectedness means they have relationships with their teachers, they have relationships with their peers, but if they’re on their cell phone all the time, they’re not getting that,” Hill said.

She said a mental health task force is looking into how curriculum can improve wellness while students find their own ways to cope with the negativity of social media.

“I always just be kind you don’t know what someone else is going through or if they see something differently so just be kind to one another,” said Chicopee High school sophomore Kaylynn Tyler.

Healey said her investigation is moving quickly and if any consumer laws are being violated, Tiktok will be stopped and held accountable,

