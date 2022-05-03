Advertisement

Man injured in afternoon shooting in Springfield

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been hospitalized following an afternoon shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that an adult male walked into Mercy Medical Center shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators were able to determine that the shooting took place near the intersection of Worthington Street and Armory Street.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police detective bureau.

